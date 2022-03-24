A Disney Wish Comes True for One Guest Attending “Aladdin on Broadway”

"Aladdin on Broadway" has been going strong, and what better way to celebrate than by giving a free trip on the Disney Wish to someone in the audience. Disney Parks Blog shared it all.
What's Happening:
- On March 20th, they kept track of how many people were attending “Aladdin on Broadway”. They gave a free sailing on the Disney Wish to the 888th person.
- Orlando native Michael James Scott, who originated the role of the genie eight years ago, was a part of this plan.
- He has been in the business of granting wishes, and this was a chance to show his "phenomenal cosmic powers" to one lucky audience member.
- Not only did this lucky guest get to see an incredible show, but they also received a free vacation on Disney's newest cruise ship.
- “Aladdin on Broadway” opened at the New Amsterdam Theater on March 20th, 2014.
- This show is one of the biggest blockbusters in recent years, breaking 14 Amsterdam theater house records.
- The stage has had Disney films and century-old folk tales, which have welcomed more than 14 million people and continue to entertain audiences all around.
- You can see this video below.
About the Disney Wish:
- This summer, Disney Cruise Line's brand new ship, the Disney Wish, will be setting sail for the first time.
- This ship will have the world's first Frozen Themed Dining Experience.
- There will also be the first-ever attraction at sea, the AquaMouse.
- There will be kids' clubs for children of all ages.
- On all Disney Cruise Line ships, there are also adults-only areas, and the Disney Wish is no exception to that. There are places where adults can go kid free and enjoy some relax time.