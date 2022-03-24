A Disney Wish Comes True for One Guest Attending “Aladdin on Broadway”

"Aladdin on Broadway" has been going strong, and what better way to celebrate than by giving a free trip on the Disney Wish to someone in the audience. Disney Parks Blog shared it all.

What's Happening:

On March 20th, they kept track of how many people were attending "Aladdin on Broadway". They gave a free sailing on the Disney Wish to the 888th person.

. They gave a free sailing on the Disney Wish to the 888th person. Orlando native Michael James Scott, who originated the role of the genie eight years ago, was a part of this plan.

He has been in the business of granting wishes, and this was a chance to show his "phenomenal cosmic powers" to one lucky audience member.

Not only did this lucky guest get to see an incredible show, but they also received a free vacation on Disney's newest cruise ship.

"Aladdin on Broadway" opened at the New Amsterdam Theater on March 20th, 2014.

opened at the New Amsterdam Theater on March 20th, 2014. This show is one of the biggest blockbusters in recent years, breaking 14 Amsterdam theater house records.

The stage has had Disney films and century-old folk tales, which have welcomed more than 14 million people and continue to entertain audiences all around.

You can see this video below.

About the Disney Wish:

This summer, Disney Cruise Line's brand new ship, the Disney Wish, will be setting sail for the first time.

This ship will have the world's first Frozen Themed Dining Experience.

There will also be the first-ever attraction at sea, the AquaMouse.

There will be kids' clubs for children of all ages.

On all Disney Cruise Line ships, there are also adults-only areas, and the Disney Wish is no exception to that. There are places where adults can go kid free and enjoy some relax time.