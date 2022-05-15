Disney Wish Ship Horn Plays “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” in Short Video

The Disney Cruise Line is known for providing a magical experience to all its passengers, but also for its uniquely musical ship horns. With the Disney Wish getting ready for its maiden voyage, a new video lets us hear what this new ship’s horn will play.
- A new video from YouTube user Eemshavenonline shows the ship horn of the Disney Wish playing “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” from Disney’s Encanto.
- The Encanto soundtrack was the first Disney soundtrack to hit the number one spot since Frozen 2 back in 2019.
- Check out the video of the Disney Wish playing “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” below:
