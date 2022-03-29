First Look at Treasures Untold Shopping Venue and Some of the Exclusive Merchandise Heading to the Disney Wish

Disney Parks Blog has shared a sneak peek of Treasures Untold shopping venue and some of the new product lines and unique cruise merchandise coming exclusively to the Disney Wish.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Wish will feature an elegant retail district that runs between the Grand Hall and the Walt Disney Theatre on deck 3. On either side of this shop-lined promenade, five distinct venues will offer exclusive Disney merchandise and luxury gifts like jewelry, watches and accessories.

One of these shops, Treasures Untold, will be your go-to destination for signature Disney Cruise Line collectibles, including Disney’s largest selection of Pandora Jewelry ever, plus limited-time Artist Spotlight collections and guest-favorite Dooney & Bourke handbags.

In a new location on deck 5, returning Disney cruisers will find a familiar sight: Mickey’s Mainsail, a fleet mainstay filled with Disney Cruise Line-themed souvenirs and gifts, plus even more Disney Wish exclusives — like the special-edition Loungefly mini-backpack and headband above. And on the upper decks, Dory’s Forget-Me-Knots will feature swimwear, water-play gear and fun graphic tees inspired by favorite Disney stories.

