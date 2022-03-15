New Details Released on Disney Wish Entertainment

If you have ever wondered what goes into creating a Broadway Style Cruise Line show on any of the Disney Cruise Line Ships, Disney Parks Blog shared a sneak peek in their latest video.

What’s Happening:

This is part of the “Designing the Disney Wish” series. These videos highlight the Imagineers and the entertainment team.

series. These videos highlight the Imagineers and the entertainment team. There will be two brand new shows on the Disney Wish. The first is Disney The Little Mermaid and the other is Disney Seas the Adventure .

and the other is . Disney’s Aladdin- A Musical Spectacular will also be shown. If this production sounds familiar, it is shown on the Disney Fantasy as well.

will also be shown. If this production sounds familiar, it is shown on the Disney Fantasy as well. Disney knows that this is the first time that many kids will be able to see a live production and want to make it an experience that they will remember forever.

The brand new Disney Seas the Adventure is about Goofy as he dreams about becoming a sea captain. He meets familiar characters along the way.

You can see the full video below:

More on the Disney Wish:

In case you missed it, other exciting additions on the Disney Wish are:

Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure will be the first ever Frozen inspired restaurant on Disney Cruise Line. Not only will it have delicious dining options, but will feature live performances. Guests will be able to interact with Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Olaf.

Worlds of Marvel will be unlike any dining experience you've done before. While you are having your dinner you will be put right in the middle of your favorite superhero adventure. Several of the original Marvel actors have reprised their roles.

The third restaurant on the Disney Wish is called 1923. This takes guests on a journey throughout the evolution of animation. It is named after the year the Walt Disney Company was founded and will serve up delicious California cuisine.