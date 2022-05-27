This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of May 30th-June 3rd:

Monday, May 30 – Mission Possible: Incredible Real-Life Stories A man whose search for his birth mother led to a miraculous gift of new life Aurora James A woman motivated to find stories of human kindness in all 50 states

Tuesday, May 31 Donna Mills ( Nope ) Cindy House Ericka Sóuter

Wednesday, June 1 Luke James ( The Chi ) Kai Neukermans who filled in for Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron after receiving an urgent life-changing text

Thursday, June 2 Exclusive with Susan Altman Florida highway patrol officer who put herself in harm’s way to save a bridge full of runners Third-grade teacher who saved a student 5-year-old child whose call to 911 saved his mom’s life

Friday, June 3 Colton Haynes ( Miss Memory Lane: A Memoir ) Special performance by Sammy Rae & The Friends



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.