“Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” Series Coming to Disney+ and Disney Junior in 2023

Set in the High Republic era

This will be the first full-length animated Star Wars series created for preschoolers and early grade schoolers.

Young Jedi Adventures will follow Younglings as they are swept off into adventures, and start their journeys on the path to becoming Jedi Knights, learning valuable skills for our galaxy and the galaxy far, far away.

the series will also teach kids about compassion, self-discipline, teamwork, patience, and friendship.

Plus, while not mentioned in the press release, it was revealed during the live stream that Yoda would be a part of the show.

While no exact release date has been announced, keep an eye out for Young Jedi Adventures on Disney+ and Disney Junior in Spring 2023.

