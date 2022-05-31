Full Menus Announced for Rendez-Vous Gourmand 2022

Rendez-Vous Gourmand returns to Walt Disney Studio Park on June 1, 2022 through October 16, 2022 and the full menus have been released.

GREECE:

  • Gyros (Poultry, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, White Kebab Sauce) 6 €
  • Moussaka 6 €
  • Greek Salad 5€
  • Pita Bread & Tzatziki 5 €
  • Grapes 3 €
  • Assortment of Pastries (3) 5 €
  • White Wine 5 €
  • Red Wine 5 €
  • Beer 5 €
  • Vittel 4 €

ESPAÑA

  • Paella (Chicken, Squids, Shrimps, Mussels, Chorizo) 6 €
  • Gazpacho (Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers) 4 €
  • Plain Churros 5 €
  • Nutella Churros 6 €
  • Red Sangria 5 €
  • White Sangria5  €
  • White Wine 5 €
  • Red Wine 5 €
  • Vittel 4 €

GOURMET VEGAN:

  • Assortment of Falafels, Asian Sauce 6 €
  • Vegan Sandwich (Marinated Vegetables, Vegetable Pattie, Rocket, Tomatoes Tartare) 6 €
  • Poke Bowl (Rice, Quinoa Pattie, Tomatoes Tartare, Edamame Beans, Pineapple) 6 €
  • Exotic Fruit Salad 5 €
  • Chocolate Sponge Cake 6 €
  • White Wine 6 €
  • Rosé Wine 6 €
  • Squeezed Orange Juice 4 €
  • Vittel 4 €

ITALIA:

  • Vegetable Antipasti 5 €
  • Slice of Pizza (Tomato, Ham, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Olives, Emmental) 6 €
  • Panna Cotta, Strawberry Coulis 6 €
  • Chocolate Cannoli (x3) 5 €
  • White Wine 5€
  • Red Wine 5 €
  • Sparkling Wine 5 €
  • Espresso 3
  • Vittel 4 €

PORTUGAL:

  • Cod Fritters 5 €
  • Portuguese-Style Cod 7 €
  • Portuquese Flan 5 €
  • Portuquese Fritter 5 €
  • White Wine 5 €
  • Red Wine 5 €
  • Bottled Beer 5 €
  • Vittel 4 €

RÉCION SAVOIE:

  • Cone of Dry-Cured Sausage Slices 5 €
  • Cone of Cured Coppa 5 €
  • Cone of Cheese 5 €
  • Reblochon Cheese Tartiflette 6 €
  • Raclette Cheese & Cured Ham Sandwich 6 €
  • Blueberry Tart 5 €
  • White Wine 6 €
  • Red Wine 6v
  • Vittel 4 €

LE BAR ÀVIN:

  • Snack 5 €
  • Cone of Cheese 5 €
  • Cone of Cured Coppa 5 €
  • Come of Dry-Cured Sausage Slices 5 €
  • Pork Killettes and Croutons 5€
  • Tapenade of Black Olives and Croutons 5 €
  • White Wine 6 €
  • Red Wine 6 €
  • Champagne 10  €
  • Vittel 4 €

PETIT DEJEUNER BREAKFAST:

  • Espresso 3 €
  • Hot Chocolate 4 €
  • Tea, Herbal Tea 4 €
  • Squeezed Orange Juice 4
  • Vittel 4 €
  • Assortment of Mini Pastries 5 €

RÉGION ALSACE:

  • Sauerkraut 6 €
  • Quiche lorraine 5 €
  • Pretzel 4€
  • Apple Tart 5 €
  • White Wine 6 €
  • Red Wine 6 €
  • Bottled Beer 5 €
  • Vittel 4 €

BELCIQUE BELCIE:

  • Fresh Fries 5 €
  • Frikandel Sausage with Fresh Fries 7 €
  • Prawn and Cheese Croquettes 5 €
  • Liege Waffle with Sugar 4 €
  • Liege Waffle with Nutella or Jam 5 €
  • Liege Waffle with Salted Caramel 5 €
  • Speculoos Dessert (Cooked in Beef Fat) 5 €
  • Beers 5 €
  • Jupiler 5 €
  • kriek Lindemans 5 €
  • Vittel 4 €

LE BISTROT DEL'ÉTÉ:

  • Cone of Dry-Cured Sausage Slices 5 €
  • Cone of Cured Coppa 5 €
  • Cone of Cheese 5 €
  • Seine-et-Marne Beers 6 €
  • Draft Beers 5 €
  • Bottled Beers 5 €
  • Non-Alcoholic beer 5 €
  • Apple Juice 4 €
  • Vittel 4 €

RÉCION BRETAGNE:

  • Buckwheat Pancake, Duck Breast Fillet, Emmental Cheese and Kocket 7 €
  • Buckwheat Pancake, Ham and Cheese 7 €
  • Buckwheat Pancake, Goat's Cheese, Honey, Walnuts and Kocket 7€
  • Crepe with Sugar 4 €
  • Crepe (Nutella / Salted Caramel / Chestnut Cream) 5 €
  • Cidre Le Brun 4 €
  • Apple Juice 4€
  • Hot Chocolate 4 €
  • Vittel 4 €

ECLAIR & COURMANDISE:

  • Kestyled Eclair 5 €
  • Treats of the Moment 5 €
  • Squeezed Orange Juice 4 €
  • Espresso 3 €
  • Hot Chocolate 4 €
  • Vittel 4 €