Full Menus Announced for Rendez-Vous Gourmand 2022

Rendez-Vous Gourmand returns to Walt Disney Studio Park on June 1, 2022 through October 16, 2022 and the full menus have been released.

GREECE:

Gyros (Poultry, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, White Kebab Sauce) 6 €

Moussaka 6 €

Greek Salad 5€

Pita Bread & Tzatziki 5 €

Grapes 3 €

Assortment of Pastries (3) 5 €

White Wine 5 €

Red Wine 5 €

Beer 5 €

Vittel 4 €

ESPAÑA

Paella (Chicken, Squids, Shrimps, Mussels, Chorizo) 6 €

Gazpacho (Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers) 4 €

Plain Churros 5 €

Nutella Churros 6 €

Red Sangria 5 €

White Sangria5 €

White Wine 5 €

Red Wine 5 €

Vittel 4 €

GOURMET VEGAN:

Assortment of Falafels, Asian Sauce 6 €

Vegan Sandwich (Marinated Vegetables, Vegetable Pattie, Rocket, Tomatoes Tartare) 6 €

Poke Bowl (Rice, Quinoa Pattie, Tomatoes Tartare, Edamame Beans, Pineapple) 6 €

Exotic Fruit Salad 5 €

Chocolate Sponge Cake 6 €

White Wine 6 €

Rosé Wine 6 €

Squeezed Orange Juice 4 €

Vittel 4 €

ITALIA:

Vegetable Antipasti 5 €

Slice of Pizza (Tomato, Ham, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Olives, Emmental) 6 €

Panna Cotta, Strawberry Coulis 6 €

Chocolate Cannoli (x3) 5 €

White Wine 5€

Red Wine 5 €

Sparkling Wine 5 €

Espresso 3

Vittel 4 €

PORTUGAL:

Cod Fritters 5 €

Portuguese-Style Cod 7 €

Portuquese Flan 5 €

Portuquese Fritter 5 €

White Wine 5 €

Red Wine 5 €

Bottled Beer 5 €

Vittel 4 €

RÉCION SAVOIE:

Cone of Dry-Cured Sausage Slices 5 €

Cone of Cured Coppa 5 €

Cone of Cheese 5 €

Reblochon Cheese Tartiflette 6 €

Raclette Cheese & Cured Ham Sandwich 6 €

Blueberry Tart 5 €

White Wine 6 €

Red Wine 6v

Vittel 4 €

LE BAR ÀVIN:

Snack 5 €

Cone of Cheese 5 €

Cone of Cured Coppa 5 €

Come of Dry-Cured Sausage Slices 5 €

Pork Killettes and Croutons 5€

Tapenade of Black Olives and Croutons 5 €

White Wine 6 €

Red Wine 6 €

Champagne 10 €

Vittel 4 €

PETIT DEJEUNER BREAKFAST:

Espresso 3 €

Hot Chocolate 4 €

Tea, Herbal Tea 4 €

Squeezed Orange Juice 4

Vittel 4 €

Assortment of Mini Pastries 5 €

RÉGION ALSACE:

Sauerkraut 6 €

Quiche lorraine 5 €

Pretzel 4€

Apple Tart 5 €

White Wine 6 €

Red Wine 6 €

Bottled Beer 5 €

Vittel 4 €

BELCIQUE BELCIE:

Fresh Fries 5 €

Frikandel Sausage with Fresh Fries 7 €

Prawn and Cheese Croquettes 5 €

Liege Waffle with Sugar 4 €

Liege Waffle with Nutella or Jam 5 €

Liege Waffle with Salted Caramel 5 €

Speculoos Dessert (Cooked in Beef Fat) 5 €

Beers 5 €

Jupiler 5 €

kriek Lindemans 5 €

Vittel 4 €

LE BISTROT DEL'ÉTÉ:

Cone of Dry-Cured Sausage Slices 5 €

Cone of Cured Coppa 5 €

Cone of Cheese 5 €

Seine-et-Marne Beers 6 €

Draft Beers 5 €

Bottled Beers 5 €

Non-Alcoholic beer 5 €

Apple Juice 4 €

Vittel 4 €

RÉCION BRETAGNE:

Buckwheat Pancake, Duck Breast Fillet, Emmental Cheese and Kocket 7 €

Buckwheat Pancake, Ham and Cheese 7 €

Buckwheat Pancake, Goat's Cheese, Honey, Walnuts and Kocket 7€

Crepe with Sugar 4 €

Crepe (Nutella / Salted Caramel / Chestnut Cream) 5 €

Cidre Le Brun 4 €

Apple Juice 4€

Hot Chocolate 4 €

Vittel 4 €

ECLAIR & COURMANDISE: