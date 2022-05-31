Full Menus Announced for Rendez-Vous Gourmand 2022

Rendez-Vous Gourmand returns to Walt Disney Studio Park on June 1, 2022 through October 16, 2022 and the full menus have been released.
GREECE:
- Gyros (Poultry, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, White Kebab Sauce) 6 €
- Moussaka 6 €
- Greek Salad 5€
- Pita Bread & Tzatziki 5 €
- Grapes 3 €
- Assortment of Pastries (3) 5 €
- White Wine 5 €
- Red Wine 5 €
- Beer 5 €
- Vittel 4 €
ESPAÑA
- Paella (Chicken, Squids, Shrimps, Mussels, Chorizo) 6 €
- Gazpacho (Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers) 4 €
- Plain Churros 5 €
- Nutella Churros 6 €
- Red Sangria 5 €
- White Sangria5 €
- White Wine 5 €
- Red Wine 5 €
- Vittel 4 €
GOURMET VEGAN:
- Assortment of Falafels, Asian Sauce 6 €
- Vegan Sandwich (Marinated Vegetables, Vegetable Pattie, Rocket, Tomatoes Tartare) 6 €
- Poke Bowl (Rice, Quinoa Pattie, Tomatoes Tartare, Edamame Beans, Pineapple) 6 €
- Exotic Fruit Salad 5 €
- Chocolate Sponge Cake 6 €
- White Wine 6 €
- Rosé Wine 6 €
- Squeezed Orange Juice 4 €
- Vittel 4 €
ITALIA:
- Vegetable Antipasti 5 €
- Slice of Pizza (Tomato, Ham, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Olives, Emmental) 6 €
- Panna Cotta, Strawberry Coulis 6 €
- Chocolate Cannoli (x3) 5 €
- White Wine 5€
- Red Wine 5 €
- Sparkling Wine 5 €
- Espresso 3
- Vittel 4 €
PORTUGAL:
- Cod Fritters 5 €
- Portuguese-Style Cod 7 €
- Portuquese Flan 5 €
- Portuquese Fritter 5 €
- White Wine 5 €
- Red Wine 5 €
- Bottled Beer 5 €
- Vittel 4 €
RÉCION SAVOIE:
- Cone of Dry-Cured Sausage Slices 5 €
- Cone of Cured Coppa 5 €
- Cone of Cheese 5 €
- Reblochon Cheese Tartiflette 6 €
- Raclette Cheese & Cured Ham Sandwich 6 €
- Blueberry Tart 5 €
- White Wine 6 €
- Red Wine 6v
- Vittel 4 €
LE BAR ÀVIN:
- Snack 5 €
- Cone of Cheese 5 €
- Cone of Cured Coppa 5 €
- Come of Dry-Cured Sausage Slices 5 €
- Pork Killettes and Croutons 5€
- Tapenade of Black Olives and Croutons 5 €
- White Wine 6 €
- Red Wine 6 €
- Champagne 10 €
- Vittel 4 €
PETIT DEJEUNER BREAKFAST:
- Espresso 3 €
- Hot Chocolate 4 €
- Tea, Herbal Tea 4 €
- Squeezed Orange Juice 4
- Vittel 4 €
- Assortment of Mini Pastries 5 €
RÉGION ALSACE:
- Sauerkraut 6 €
- Quiche lorraine 5 €
- Pretzel 4€
- Apple Tart 5 €
- White Wine 6 €
- Red Wine 6 €
- Bottled Beer 5 €
- Vittel 4 €
BELCIQUE BELCIE:
- Fresh Fries 5 €
- Frikandel Sausage with Fresh Fries 7 €
- Prawn and Cheese Croquettes 5 €
- Liege Waffle with Sugar 4 €
- Liege Waffle with Nutella or Jam 5 €
- Liege Waffle with Salted Caramel 5 €
- Speculoos Dessert (Cooked in Beef Fat) 5 €
- Beers 5 €
- Jupiler 5 €
- kriek Lindemans 5 €
- Vittel 4 €
LE BISTROT DEL'ÉTÉ:
- Cone of Dry-Cured Sausage Slices 5 €
- Cone of Cured Coppa 5 €
- Cone of Cheese 5 €
- Seine-et-Marne Beers 6 €
- Draft Beers 5 €
- Bottled Beers 5 €
- Non-Alcoholic beer 5 €
- Apple Juice 4 €
- Vittel 4 €
RÉCION BRETAGNE:
- Buckwheat Pancake, Duck Breast Fillet, Emmental Cheese and Kocket 7 €
- Buckwheat Pancake, Ham and Cheese 7 €
- Buckwheat Pancake, Goat's Cheese, Honey, Walnuts and Kocket 7€
- Crepe with Sugar 4 €
- Crepe (Nutella / Salted Caramel / Chestnut Cream) 5 €
- Cidre Le Brun 4 €
- Apple Juice 4€
- Hot Chocolate 4 €
- Vittel 4 €
ECLAIR & COURMANDISE:
- Kestyled Eclair 5 €
- Treats of the Moment 5 €
- Squeezed Orange Juice 4 €
- Espresso 3 €
- Hot Chocolate 4 €
- Vittel 4 €