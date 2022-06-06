Discounts Available to Florida Residents Including Theme Park Tickets

If you are a Florida resident, there are lots of different discounts that are available to you. Recently, Disney announced that there would be a new Florida resident discount that would include theme park tickets. Here is what was sent in an email.

Florida Resident Disney Theme Park Tickets

Save 40% on a 4-Day Ticket

Florida Residents can experience the magic of the Walt Disney World

Enjoy an action packed visit to Walt Disney World Resort! Florida Residents can save 40% on 4-Day Tickets and 30% on 3-Day Tickets compared to the non-Florida Resident price of a 3-Day or 4-Day Ticket.

Want to visit for a day? One-day, one-park tickets start at $109, depending on the date and the theme park. Florida Residents can save on 1-Day Tickets with Park Hopper Option, which offers 1-Day admission to multiple theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort! Select theme park tickets!

Parks, attractions and other offerings subject to availability, closures and change or cancellation without notice. A ticket is valid for admission on the specific date selected.

Florida Resident Annual Passes

Enjoy the magic all year long with an Annual Pass. Florida Resident Disney Pixie Dust Pass is $19 per month, plus down payment.

Discover Annual Passes designed to bring a special kind of magic that calls out just for you. Customize with add-ons like the Water Park and Sports option and enjoy special perks like included standard theme park parking, bonus reservations, discounts on dining and merchandise, and more.

Monthly Payment Program only available to Florida residents with valid ID. Must be at least 18 years old to purchase under the monthly payment option. Subject to additional terms and conditions. Monthly payment amount based on remaining balance after one-time payment of $205 at time of purchase. First monthly payment will be charged on day of purchase or shortly thereafter. Subject to restrictions, including an installment agreement, and change without notice.

Digital Residency Verification for Florida Residents

Save precious in-park time by verifying your Florida residency ahead of time online!

Florida residents now have the option to verify their residency online when purchasing select tickets.

When purchasing tickets through Disneyworld.com

When purchasing tickets through your My Disney Experience app, verify your residency during the “Customize Your Tickets” step.

Florida residents will continue to be able to present proper identification and verify their residency in person at Vacation Planning windows.