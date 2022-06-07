Robot Companion Sox Introduced in New “Lightyear” Clip

Buzz Lightyear meets his new robot companion, Sox, in a new clip released from the upcoming Pixar film, Lightyear.
- Another new clip from the film was also shared earlier today.
About Lightyear:
- A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, Lightyear follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.
- The film features the voices of Chris Evans as accomplished Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, Uzo Aduba as his commander and best friend Alisha Hawthorne and Peter Sohn as Sox.
- The rest of the cast includes:
- Keke Palmer as Izzy Hawthorne
- Taika Waititi as Mo Morrison
- Dale Soules as Darby Steel
- James Brolin as Zurg
- Mary McDonald-Lewis as onboard computer I.V.A.N.
- Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Commander Burnside
- Efren Ramirez as Airman Diaz
- Keira Hairston as Young Izzy
- Directed by Angus MacLane (co-director Finding Dory), produced by Galyn Susman (Toy Story That Time Forgot) and featuring a score by award-winning composer Michael Giacchino (The Batman, Up), Pixar’s Lightyear opens only in theaters on June 17th, 2022.