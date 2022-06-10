This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

ABC

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of June 13th-17th:

Monday, June 13 Valerie Bertinelli ( Valerie’s Home Cooking ; Enough Already ) Jenifer Lewis ( I Love That for You ) Dr. Gary Chapman ( The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love That Lasts )

Tuesday, June 14 – “ Up-and-Coming Fashion Designer” Series 11-year-old boy who went from being homeless to one of the youngest U.S. chess masters Meet a mom whose son’s heart was donated to a young boy A couple who did not let a canceled flight stand in the way of saying “I do”

“ Wednesday, June 15 – “ Up-and-Coming Fashion Designer” Series Designers from around the country with a passion for fashion showcasing Ready-to-wear Sustainable luxury Bridal Fine jewelry Kenneth Cole

“ Thursday, June 16 Jimmy Darts Unforgettable Tam Fam surprises Updates on some memorable guests

Friday, June 17 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date January 26, 2022 Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor ( Just Help! How to Build a Better World ) Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo ( Miss Me with That: Hot Takes, Helpful Tidbits, and a Few Hard Truths ) Rodney Atkins and Rose Falcon



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.