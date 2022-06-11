LEGO Teases “Avatar” Product Reveal at Upcoming LEGO CON

LEGO CON is teasing us with more of what we can expect to see at the upcoming event later this month, this time revealing a partnership with the mega popular Avatar films.
What’s Happening:
- This year’s LEGO Con is set for Saturday, June 18th, and new Avatar products have been teased to be revealed during the event later this month.
- Last year’s LEGO CON was incredible. But this year, LEGO plans to top it with plenty of set reveals, awesome activities, and about a bajillion pieces of exclusive content, in what is the unmissable LEGO event of 2022!
- Like last year, LEGO CON 2022 will be hosted online, meaning you can stream LEGO CON wherever you are in the world LIVE, from Antarctica to Zimbabwe. The virtual show will be streaming LIVE on YouTube from LEGO House, Billund – and it’s FREE to watch! Tune in at 5pm in London, 12pm New York and 9am Los Angeles.
- LEGO has already revealed some of the fun of this year’s LEGO CON, including an exclusive LEGO Masters live show, a magical tour of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, the latest from LEGO Games, exclusive content from LEGO Friends, interviews with our talented LEGO designers, a masterclass from inside Pixar Animation Studios and waaay more.
- A LEGO Avatar partnership makes sense considering the long-awaited upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, set to debut in December.
- Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.
- James Cameron once again directs the film and produced alongside Jon Landau and the film stars:
- Zoe Saldana
- Sam Worthington
- Sigourney Weaver
- Stephen Lang
- Cliff Curtis
- Joel David Moore
- CCH Pounder
- Edie Falco
- Jemaine Clement
- Kate Winslet