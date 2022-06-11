LEGO Teases “Avatar” Product Reveal at Upcoming LEGO CON

LEGO CON is teasing us with more of what we can expect to see at the upcoming event later this month, this time revealing a partnership with the mega popular Avatar films.

Tune in to the #LEGOCON livestream in one week for major news from AVATAR.



Stream starts on June 18 at 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/Oibk9RNTcq — Avatar (@officialavatar) June 11, 2022

This year’s LEGO Con is set for Saturday, June 18th, and new Avatar products have been teased to be revealed during the event later this month.