Crew Behind “Lightyear” Share More About Character and Fun Facts From Film

The Crew behind the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Lightyear, is sharing a bit of backstory and trivia regarding the film.

What’s Happening:

Director and Writer Angus MacLane, Producer Galyn Susman, and more take a closer look and share some fun facts from behind the scenes of the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Lightyear.

In the video above, some of the cast and crew from the film share a bit of insight into what makes Buzz Lightyear the human different from Buzz Lightyear the toy.

They also share a bit of Pixar and Lightyear trivia regarding the new film, including that this is the first Pixar film ever produced in the IMAX format.