MLS Goes With Apple for Exclusive Global Media Rights

According to Sports Business Journal, Major League Soccer (MLS) has sold all of its global media rights exclusively to Apple, becoming the first major U.S. sports league to go all-in with a digital media company.

Connecting this back to The Walt Disney Company, MLS is still negotiating with linear TV networks, including ESPN

From early 2023 through 2032, fans can get every live MLS match by subscribing to a new MLS streaming service, available exclusively through the Apple TV app.

That will include games that previously were part of national TV packages on ESPN, Fox and Univision and those that aired locally under individual club deals.

MLS execs said that Apple is not paying a straight rights fee for the package of rights. Rather, Apple is paying a minimum guarantee that sources say is worth $250M per year starting in ‘23. MLS will start to bring in more revenue as Apple sells subscriptions for a newly launched MLS subscription offering.

