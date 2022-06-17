GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of June 20th-24th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of June 20th-24th:

Monday, June 20 Rep. Nikema Williams (D-GA) Michele Morrone ( 365 Days ) Performance by Shaggy

Tuesday, June 21 Chef Dale Talde Julia Stiles ( The Lake )

Wednesday, June 22 Taylor Bennett GMA3 follows up with Lauren and EJ Wynn after their IVF journey and the birth of their baby boy

Thursday, June 23 TBD

Friday, June 24 Eric Adams (New York City Mayor) Dr. Whitney Bowe Chef Josh Capon Jane Lynch ( Funny Girl )



