Obi-Wan Wednesdays: New Black Series, Vintage Collection and Lightsaber Forge Collectibles Coming Soon

As Disney+ brings about the conclusion of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Hasbro is introducing more collectibles and toys for Star Wars fans of all ages.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Hasbro has revealed an exciting assortment of new Obi-Wan Kenobi inspired figures and toys that will be available soon for pre-order.

inspired figures and toys that will be available soon for pre-order. While these items don’t tie into the finale episode (which dropped today)

These latest offerings are part of: The Black Series – NED-B figure The Vintage Collection – Obi-Wan multipack Lightsaber Forge Series – Inquisitor Lightsaber



Pre-orders for the NED-B figure and Obi-Wan Multi Pack open June 23d at 1PM ET. The Lightsaber will be available this fall.

Check back soon for links to the individual products.

Star Wars: the Black Series

Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection.

The Black Series Ned-B Figure

Comes with 2 entertainment-inspired accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $33.99

Available: Fall 2022

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Multipack

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection 3.75-Inch scale classic figures and vehicles feature original vintage-inspired packaging and Kenner branding. The multipack comes with three figures inspired by the characters in the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series including Ben Kenobi (Tibidon Station), Teeka, and Purge Trooper (Phase II Armor).

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Multipack

Includes 3 figures and 7 entertainment-inspired accessories.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $50.99

Available: Exclusively at Amazon

Available: Spring 2023

Star Wars: Lightsaber Forge

The hunt for Obi-Wan Kenobi is on! Gear up for the fight with the Star Wars: Lightsaber Forge Inquisitor Masterworks Set Double-Bladed Electronic Lightsaber that features entertainment-inspired design, deco, and sound effects. This incredible toy version is inspired by the Lightsaber used by Reva (Third Sister) in the fan favorite Disney+ series.

Star Wars: Lightsaber Forge Inquisitor Masterworks Set Double-Bladed Electronic Lightsaber

Includes 2 extendable red blades, 2 caps, 2 electronic hilts, and 3 clip-on rings

Features 3 modes of play

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $66.99

Available: Fall 2022 at Hasbro Pulse

More Obi-Wan Wednesdays:

Did you miss a week? Not to worry! You can check out our main Obi-Wan Wednesdays Round Up for all of the great merchandise available during this campaign: