Obi-Wan Wednesdays Week 3 Round Up – “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Episode 3

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can grow their most impressive collections with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise as Disney and Lucasfilm present Obi-Wan Wednesdays! From toys and collectibles to books, apparel and more, this new campaign is sure to be a hit with Sith and Jedi alike!

Obi-Wan Wednesdays Week 3

This week Obi-Wan Wendnesdays is all about the toys as collectible figures inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi. From a new Funko Pop! bobblehead and Hasbro’s Retro Collection (coming tomorrow), to a Lola plush (you read that correctly), the latest reveals will inspire creativity in fans of all ages.

Action Figures

“Obi-Wan, Darth Vader, the Grand Inquisitor, NED-8, and the Fifth Brother join the Star Wars Retro Collection, charmingly designed in the classic Kenner style.”

Funko Pop!

Tala Durith Star Wars Funko Pop!

Toys

We all instantly fell in love with Lola and now you can add her to your collection—in plush form!—thanks to a new exclusive from Target. And for all the LEGO builders out there, don’t miss out on the new Obi-Wan vs. Darth Vader set that’s fun for both kids and adults.

Star Wars Lola (l0-la59) Plush (target Exclusive) : Target

Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader 75334 | Star Wars

For more Star Wars inspired shopping StarWars.com reminds fans to check out BigBadToyStore.com, Walmart.com, and LEGO.com.

How to Shop:

Every Wednesday from now through June 29th, fans can look for new products and content, from licensees like Hasbro, The LEGO Group, Funko, Mattel and many more, to be revealed each Wednesday at 10 am PT / 1 am ET, with select pre-orders starting Thursdays at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET.

