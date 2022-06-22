Obi-Wan Wednesdays Week 5 Round Up “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Episode 5

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can grow their most impressive collections with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise as Disney and Lucasfilm present Obi-Wan Wednesdays! From toys and collectibles to books, apparel and more, this new campaign is sure to be a hit with Sith and Jedi alike!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Obi-Wan Wednesdays Week 5

It’s another exciting week of reveals as this week brings us Funko Pop! collectibles, action figures from Hasbro, fun accessoires like PopSockets and even some clothing!

Figures

Gentle Giant has introduced a stunning Purge Trooper Statue, while Hasbro continues to deliver amazing action figures. NED-B debuts in the Black Series line of 6-inch figures, and Star Wars: The Vintage Collection gets a pretty stellar Obi-Wan Kenobi Multipack.

Purge Trooper Statue by Gentle Giant LTD

The Black Series Ned-B Figure

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Multipack

Funko Pop!

Bring the heroes and villains of Obi-Wan Kenobi home with this special collection of Pop! figures available exclusively at Walmart. This set includes five bobblehead figures: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, Kawlan Roken, Tala Durith, and Reva [Third Sister].

Toys

Bring the action to your playroom with Lightsaber Forge build your own Inquisitor double-bladed lightsaber! The new set launches this fall.

Star Wars: Lightsaber Forge Inquisitor Masterworks Set Double-Bladed Electronic Lightsaber

Clothing and Fashion

Choose your side with this new tee, and show your love of Obi-Wan with even more apparel from Mad Engine.

PopSockets

The dark side is strong — and so is your handle on your phone — with this PopGrip. Look for more options inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi at PopSockets.com.

For more Star Wars inspired shopping StarWars.com reminds fans to check out LEGO.com, HasbroPulse.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, and Amazon.com.

How to Shop:

Every Wednesday from now through June 29th, fans can look for new products and content, from licensees like Hasbro, The LEGO Group, Funko, Mattel and many more, to be revealed each Wednesday at 10 am PT / 1 am ET, with select pre-orders starting Thursdays at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET.

More Obi-Wan Wednesdays:

Did you miss a week? Not to worry! You can check out our main Obi-Wan Wednesdays Round Up for all of the great merchandise available during this campaign: