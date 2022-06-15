Obi-Wan Wednesdays Week 4 Round Up – “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Episode 4

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can grow their most impressive collections with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise as Disney and Lucasfilm present Obi-Wan Wednesdays! From toys and collectibles to books, apparel and more, this new campaign is sure to be a hit with Sith and Jedi alike!

Obi-Wan Wednesdays Week 4

Today’s Obi-Wan Wendnesdays introduces new Funko Pop! figures along with toys and collectibles in the Vintage Collection and Black Series coming soon from Hasbro.

Action Figures

Inspired by the Phase II armor glimpsed in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Hasbro is bringing fans new Black Series Purge Troopers. Additionally, a Vintage Collection Darth Vader is sure to be a must-have figure for long time fans.

Star Wars: The Black Series Purge Trooper

Star Wars: The Black Series 1-JAC (available exclusively at Walmart)

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Darth Vader by Hasbro

Funko Pop!

“The reluctant rebel soldier is ready for action…in bobblehead form! Meanwhile the Dark Lord of the Sith is ready for revenge and your Pop! collection.”

Kawlan Roken Pop! by Funko

Darth Vader Pop! by Funko

Toys

“Climb into the cockpit with a mini version of Sully Stark in his T-47 Airspeeder and create your own daring adventures at home.”

Star Wars Mission Fleet Airspeeder Showdown by Hasbro

Clothing

Relax at home with comfortable pajama pants themed to Obi-Wan and Darth Vader inspired by the limited series.

For more Star Wars inspired shopping StarWars.com reminds fans to check out LEGO.com, HasbroPulse.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, and Amazon.com.

How to Shop:

Every Wednesday from now through June 29th, fans can look for new products and content, from licensees like Hasbro, The LEGO Group, Funko, Mattel and many more, to be revealed each Wednesday at 10 am PT / 1 am ET, with select pre-orders starting Thursdays at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET.

