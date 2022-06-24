As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 27th-July 2nd. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of June 27th-July 2nd:

Monday, June 27 Martin Lawrence ( Martin: The Reunion ) Tessa Thompson ( Thor: Love and Thunder ) Don Dahler ( Fearless )

Tuesday, June 28 Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett ( Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective ) Brad Keselowski and wife Paige Keselowski Performance by Brett Eldredge

Wednesday, June 29 Lori Bergamotto (Good Housekeeping style editor) Draymond Green ( The Sessions: Draymond Green ) Performance by Jimmie Allen

Thursday, June 30 Performance by Giveon

Friday, July 1 Allison Jandu (Potty training consultant) Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez ( Only Murders in the Building ) Zibby Owens ( Bookends )

Saturday, July 2 Tara Lewis (Top summer foodie cities) Binge This! with Jeremy Helligar (PEOPLE executive editor)



