As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 27th-July 2nd. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of June 27th-July 2nd:
- Monday, June 27
- Martin Lawrence (Martin: The Reunion)
- Tessa Thompson (Thor: Love and Thunder)
- Don Dahler (Fearless)
- Tuesday, June 28
- Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett (Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective)
- Brad Keselowski and wife Paige Keselowski
- Performance by Brett Eldredge
- Wednesday, June 29
- Lori Bergamotto (Good Housekeeping style editor)
- Draymond Green (The Sessions: Draymond Green)
- Performance by Jimmie Allen
- Thursday, June 30
- Performance by Giveon
- Friday, July 1
- Allison Jandu (Potty training consultant)
- Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- Zibby Owens (Bookends)
- Saturday, July 2
- Tara Lewis (Top summer foodie cities)
- Binge This! with Jeremy Helligar (PEOPLE executive editor)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.