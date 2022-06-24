“GMA” Guest List: Martin Lawrence, Draymond Green and More to Appear Week of June 27th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 27th-July 2nd. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of June 27th-July 2nd:

  • Monday, June 27
  • Tuesday, June 28
    • Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett (Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective)
    • Brad Keselowski and wife Paige Keselowski
    • Performance by Brett Eldredge
  • Wednesday, June 29
    • Lori Bergamotto (Good Housekeeping style editor)
    • Draymond Green (The Sessions: Draymond Green)
    • Performance by Jimmie Allen
  • Thursday, June 30
    • Performance by Giveon
  • Friday, July 1
  • Saturday, July 2
    • Tara Lewis (Top summer foodie cities)
    • Binge This! with Jeremy Helligar (PEOPLE executive editor)

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.