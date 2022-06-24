GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of June 27th-July 1st Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of June 27th-July 1st:

Monday, June 27 Alexis McGill Johnson (Planned Parenthood Federation of America CEO and President) Governor Kristi Noem (R-SD) ( Not My First Rodeo ) Lauren Iannotti (REAL SIMPLE Editor-in-Chief) Tessa Thompson ( Thor: Love and Thunder

Tuesday, June 28 Representative Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett ( Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective ) Chef Jamika Pessoa Jeanne Tripplehorn ( The Terminal List )

Wednesday, June 29 Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) Performance by Jimmie Allen Allison Peacock (Genetic genealogist who helped solve the Baby Holly cold case)

Thursday, June 30 – Special edition from New Orleans for ESSENCE Fest LaToya Cantrell (New Orleans Mayor) Blake Newby (ESSENCE beauty and fashion editor) Marsai Martin ( Saturdays )

Friday, July 1 GMA3 favorite surprises



