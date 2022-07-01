“GMA3” Guest List: Ben Crump, aespa and More to Appear Week of July 4th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of July 4th-8st Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 4th-8th:

Monday, July 4 Best of GMA3 Money Monday

Tuesday, July 5 Representative Jackie Speier (D-CA) Ben Crump and Nadia Hallgren ( CIVIL ) Zawe Ashton ( Mr. Malcolm’s List )

Wednesday, July 6 Rania Zuri (The Li(TEA)rary Society President and Founder) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, July 7 Claire Babineaux-Fontenot (Feeding America CEO) Ellie Hollander (Meals on Wheels President and CEO) James Hamilton (Security expert) Dr. Kellyann Petrucci (Wellness expert and author)

Friday, July 8 Helen Lee and Michelle Reyes ( The Race-Wise Family ) Performance by aespa



