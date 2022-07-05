See the Animation Behind “Lightyear” with Angus MacLane and Galyn Susman

The Oscars YouTube page shared a new video titled Inside The Animation Of Lightyear Feat. Angus MacLane and Galyn Susman.
What's Happening:
- On the Oscars' YouTube page they added a new video which shares the animation of the new Pixar film Lightyear.
- This film was released in theaters on June 17th.
- They shared: Buzz Lightyear has come a long way from lovable, aloof space ranger to rugged intergalactic hero.
- With essentially a blank slate to create a whole world built around the character, there were a lot of directions that animation could go.
- Director Angus MacLane and Producer Galyn Susman do a deep dive into the decisions, story, and timelines it took to launch a new chapter of Disney's animation history.
Lightyear Synopsis:
- Legendary space ranger Buzz Lightyear embarks on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits Izzy, Mo, Darby, and his robot companion, Sox.
- As this motley crew tackles their toughest mission yet, they must learn to work together as a team to escape the evil Zurg and his dutiful robot army that are never far behind.