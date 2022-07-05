“The Fatal Flaw: A Special Edition of 20/20″ Will Recreate Chilling Homicides Using Miniature Dollhouses

A new ABC News Studios original, The Fatal Flaw: A Special Edition of 20/20, uses miniature dollhouses of crime scenes to take viewers through chilling homicides and the tiny clues at the crime scenes that helped investigators identify the killers.

In each installment of the four-part series, firsthand accounts from authorities and journalists illuminate the disturbing events as they describe the twists and turns of the investigation and the breakthrough moments that led investigators and police to the killer’s doorstep, featuring commentary from ABC News legal analyst and 20/20 correspondent Ryan Smith, ABC News contributor Elizabeth Vargas, ABC News legal contributor and former prosecutor Matt Murphy.

The one-hour episodes reveal the mistakes that stopped each killer from getting away.

The crimes committed range from a real-life “cereal killer,” who poisons his victim via breakfast cereal to the story of a “black widow” who frames her own daughter for the deaths of her two husbands.

The first episode, “The Eyes Have It,” airs Thursday, July 7, at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC, and streams the next day on Hulu

New episodes of The Fatal Flaw: A Special Edition of 20/20 will air weekly on Thursdays in July at 10 p.m. EDT.

will air weekly on Thursdays in July at 10 p.m. EDT. The Fatal Flaw: A Special Edition of 20/20 is produced by ABC News Studios.

is produced by ABC News Studios. David Sloan is the senior executive producer, and Colleen Halpin is the executive producer. Remy Weber is director and executive producer.