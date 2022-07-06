Limited Edition Marvel Art Pieces Available from UpperDeck

If you’re a Marvel fan and you want to add to you art collection, UpperDeck has you covered. Marvel shared a new video showcasing some of the incredible limited edition Marvel art pieces available now from the UpperDeck gallery.

Agent M himself, Ryan Penagos, takes a look at some of the amazing pieces from the UpperDeck Gallery in this new video from Marvel.

The collection includes some of your favorite Marvel characters like Storm, Black Widow , Spider-Man, Iron Man and many more.

Marvel fans can purchase pieces with edition sizes ranging from 100 to 250, so they can know they’re getting a truly special piece.

The headlining piece is a limited edition Scarlet Witch print, simply titled “The Scarlet Witch,” which will have an edition size of 100 and will be available exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con.