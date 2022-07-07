Disney Institute Team Hitting the Road Across the U.S. Next Week

The Disney Institute team is about to hit the road in less than a week. This is going to be a one-of-a-kind professional development course, and starts in Columbus, Ohio. Disney Parks Blog shared more.

What's Happening:

Guests coming to these five cities will be learning alongside groups of Disney Educators about time-tested business insight on the best ways to have success in the parks and resorts.

This team has almost a century of collective leadership and knowledge of the Walt Disney Company and has given countless hours dedicated to making magic for millions who visit the parks each year.

During the eight hour in-person session, those attending will be able to better understand how they can unlock their own business potential by discovering proven Disney business practices that can be applied in their own organizations.

Each course will have Disney facilitators to illustrate and explore the three key elements that make Disney experiences distinct while sharing how leadership, employee engagement, and service have everything come together.

It will highlight foundation values, leadership, and creating a culture defined by desired behaviors while delivering world-class customer service.

From networking to making connections and sharing firsthand personal experiences from those across the industry, this is a reason to be excited about this event.

Cities: