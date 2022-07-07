Marvel Comics Writer and Artist and “Yu-Gi-Oh!” Creator Kazuki Takahashi Passes Away at 60

Marvel Comics writer and artist and "Yu-Gi-Oh!" creator Kazuki Takahashi has passed away at the age of 60, just weeks after Marvel released his “Secret Reverse” manga.
- According to NPR, Takahashi's body was reportedly found floating off the coast of Nago in Okinawa, wearing snorkeling gear.
- Marvel shared their condolences to Takahashi's family on Twitter:
- Takahashi is best known as a manga creator and also the creator of the wildly popular Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise.
- Recently though, Marvel released his “Secret Reverse” 112-page team-up that takes fan-favorite heroes on a technological adventure with a dash of danger.
- Tony Stark travels to Japan to attend a gaming convention, and awaiting his arrival is Reijiro Kaioh, the CEO of a world-famous card game company. Kaioh plans to unveil an amazing new gaming machine, but the inventor and his device are not at all what they appear to be…
- Kazuki Takahashi’s “Secret Reverse” is available now on manga publisher VIZ Media.
- NPR also reports that the Coast Guard is currently investigating Takahashi's death.