Celebrate The Arrival of This Year’s “SHARKFEST” With Fun New Merchandise From National Geographic:

Sink your teeth into summer fun with shark-inspired products by National Geographic to celebrate the kick-off of SHARKFEST, starting July 10 across linear networks and Disney+.

What’s Happening:

To celebrate the arrival of SHARKFEST on National Geographic Networks on July 10th, a lot of fun merchandise is now available to help get in the shark mood for a fin-tastic summer!

Whether you’re up to your fins in shark facts or you’re taking your first bite — there’s sure to be something to bring out your inner explorer! Dig and discover three real shark tooth fossils, each from a different shark specie, with the Shark Tooth Dig Kit



Excavate a diverse group of marine life with the Ocean Animal Dig Kit

Cuddle up with your new favorite Shark Plush

Explore life under the sea’s surface with an Ocean Life – 500-piece Jigsaw Puzzle

For more fin-tastic finds, visit National Geographic’s SHARKFEST page on Amazon

This summer, SHARKFEST makes a splash to celebrate a decade of shark content with the most immersive and massive programming experience to date. The only shark event that proves truth is stranger than fiction will take viewers up close and personal with one of nature’s most feared predators as it swims across more Disney platforms than ever before.

Beginning July 10, viewers can sink their teeth into almost 30 hours of original programming and over 60 hours of enhanced content featuring captivating science and stunning visuals of the iconic apex predator. SHARKFEST not only shines a light on the science of sharks, giving audiences a better understanding of the ocean’s most misunderstood predator but also features their true beauty, power and mystery, plus you can watch SHARKFEST all summer long on National Geographic Networks or on Disney+!

National Geographic not only celebrates these amazing predators through their annual television event, but also funds the best scientists and storytellers from around the world to protect sharks and their ocean home.