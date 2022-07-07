Thor Odinson and The Mighty Thor Now Available in Fortnite

Plenty of Marvel and Star Wars characters have made their way to the island in the past and now the two Thors are going to join them. Thor Odinson and the Mighty Thor are have come to Fortnite.

Thor Odinson and The Mighty Thor (Jane Foster) are now available in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Inspired by Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder

Also, surround yourself with lightning with the Full Charge Style of the Outfits and Pickaxes.

Protector of not only Asgard but all of the Nine Realms, Thor Odinson is in the Gods of Thunder Pack with the following related items: Thor’s Cape Back Bling: Made from Asgard's finest materials. Stormbreaker Pickaxe: Forged from Uru on Nidavellir with the ability to summon the Bifrost. Stormbreaker's Flight Glider: With the power of Bifrost, grasp the Stormbreaker and glide across the sky. Bring The Hammer Down Emote: Whoever has the strength to hold the hammer will be granted the strength of a powerful ground strike. (Only the following Outfits possess the strength to use this Emote: Thor Odinson, Mighty Thor, Thor, and Captain America.)

