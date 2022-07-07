The official trailer and artwork have been released for Hulu's original docuseries Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons, which will be premiering July 14th, 2022.
What's Happening:
- Hulu will be releasing an original docuseries titled Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons.
- The series is directed by Matt Tyrnauer and will premiere on July 14th, 2022.
- You can see the official trailer below.
Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons Synopsis:
- Investigated with journalistic rigor by director Matt Tyrnauer, this documentary tells the searing and provocative story of the Victoria’s Secret brand and its longtime CEO, the larger-than-life, enigmatic billionaire Les Wexner.
- The underworld of fashion, the billionaire class, and Jeffrey Epstein are all revealed to be inextricably intertwined with the fall of this legendary brand in Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons.