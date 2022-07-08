Disney Channel Releases Theme Song For New “Chibiverse” Animated Series

Disney Channel has just released the theme song of a new animated series expanding on their popular shorts, Chibi Tiny Tales, called Chibiverse, set to debut later this month.

Disney Channel Chibiverse, ahead of the series debut on Saturday, July 30th.

The new show expands on the popular Chibi Tiny Tales animated short series, and features fan-favorite Disney Branded Television characters all in adorable Chibi-form as they celebrate some of the best Chibi adventures.

In the series, which debuts Saturday, July 30th, fan-favorite Disney Channel characters will host a showcase to celebrate their wild Chibi adventures, with each episode starring different characters like Phineas and Ferb's Phineas, Ferb and Dr. Doofenshmirtz, Big City Greens' Cricket and Tilly, Amphibia's Anne Boonchuy, Sprig, and Polly, The Ghost and Molly McGee's Molly McGee and Scratch, and characters from The Owl House, Luz, King and Eda.

The theme gives us a bit of insight into the series plot, with the Chibi characters being created in a lab out of remnants of Disney characters found in a vault.

The premise DuckTales, Gravity Falls and even Disney Channel Original Movies like Zombies and High School Musical.

Chibiverse debuts on Disney Channel on July 30th.

For more about Chibi Tiny Tales, and other short form series from the Disney Channel, be sure to check out our recaps of previous compilation shows from The Ghost and Molly McGee and Big City Greens .