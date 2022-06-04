Scratch and Molly Host a New Collection of Shorts in “Spring Shorts-Tacular with the Ghost and Molly McGee” on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW App

Well it’s Spring! And you know what that means! A new clip show featuring characters from a Disney Channel show showcasing clips and shorts from around the rest of the network. And that’s just what we get with the new Spring Shorts-tacular with The Ghost and Molly McGee!

This time, we see some of the channel’s newest stars, Molly, Scratch, and Libby from The Ghost and Molly McGee. Conveniently, Molly is putting on the show for an audience in her attic that consists of Libby, some plush toys, and us, the viewers at home.

The fun kicks off with a new(ish) Chibi Tiny Tale featuring Gramma Alice from Big City Greens being courted by Dr. Doofenshmirtz from Phineas and Ferb. A timely and relevant theme that invades most of this special. Even Scratch says he has no idea what any of that means when introducing the short, but at least Big City Greens is still on the air with more new season 3 episodes expected soon.

Throughout the special, Molly is withholding a gift for Scratch that he will get when his hosting duties are complete, but as he wonders what it is out loud, getting into a Bubba from Forrest Gump style rant about bread types, we are then introduced to another new(ish) Chibi Tiny Tales short featuring the Plantars from Amphibia.

This one clearly takes place in the first half of the third season considering the Plantars are still in disguise as they take a trip to the Los Angeles Zoo, but that’s not terribly crucial to the story of the show as the family tries to take a good selfie with a Lion at the park in this standalone short.

The group then introduces some Chibi Tiny Tales shorts from over a year ago featuring Rapunzel and the cast of Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure.

We then are treated to another fairly old Theme Song Takeover featuring Launchpad McQuack from the DuckTales reboot. But hey, this one is pretty amusing at least, so the humor is timeless.

After a quick commercial break, we’re back with more fun with Launchpad as we see him make a phone call to Baymax from Big Hero 6: The Series.

Of course, all the talk of pizza in that last short makes Scratch want a pizza to eat, much to Molly’s frustration considering that short featured a personal health care robot, not that Baymax could be incredibly helpful to Scratch, since, you know, he’s a ghost and all. That said, Scratch does want to watch another short featuring “the marshmallow” so we are treated to a beautifully animated Baymax Dreams short.

This short confirms Libby’s belief that robots have dreams, but now it's time for another Random Ring, again pulling out an old standby featuring Dr. Doofenshmirtz from Phineas and Ferb wherein he calls a kitten rescue organization looking for assistance with a giant rat he has on the loose in his lab.

After another commercial break, we are treated to another Random Ring that features characters we’re a bit more accustomed to seeing doing these kinds of things when Tilly and Cricket from Big City Greens inadvertently call a bowling alley thinking they are calling the future.

After Scratch takes over the cue cards in an attempt to get his gift early, we stick with more Big City Greens fun with another edition of Theme Song Takeover, this time performed by Bill Green, with a new theme song to inspire gardeners everywhere.

Speaking of singing tunes though, another Chibi Tiny Tales is played, this one featuring High School Musical. Come on guys, that’s over 15 years ago. Oh wait, this short is only six months old? Easily the most out of place among the shorts in this collection, the short does offer an amusing glimpse at the plot of High School Musical while parodying the hit song from the film, “Breaking Free.”

But back to more of the expected fare during the Spring Shorts-tacular, another Chibi Tiny Tales featuring Big City Greens as the family goes to BreakfastLand!

One more short and then Scratch gets to open his mystery prize! And finally, a short featuring the characters from The Ghost and Molly McGee! And it could be the newest one in the collection too, having debuted about a month ago, where we see Scratch get…um…attached…to a number of creatures around town.

But now the collection is over and Scratch gets to crack open his mystery gift, and low and behold it’s a special sleeping kit so that Scratch can go into his definitely real and not made up ghost hibernation instead of celebrating Spring with Molly and her friends, but since they’re BFFs anyway, he decides to stay awake and celebrate instead.

You can catch the complete collection of Spring Shorts-Tacular with The Ghost and Molly McGee now on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app!