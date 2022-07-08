Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of July 11th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of July 11th-15th:

Monday, July 11 Dave Coulier Kevin And Frankie Jonas ( Claim to Fame )

Tuesday, July 12 Wanda Sykes Daisy Edgar Jones ( Where the Crawdads Sing )

Wednesday, July 13 Matthew Modine ( Stranger Things ) Jeremy Allen White ( The Bear ) Dr. Holly Phillips (Summer dangers to look out for)

Thursday, July 14 Jenny Mollen ( City Of Likes ) Amy Nofziger (AARP Fraud Expert – Warning signs for possible kid scams)

Friday, July 15 TBD



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.