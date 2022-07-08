Mike Epps Joins the Cast of Sony’s “Madame Web”

The cast of Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web continues to grow. Actor and comedian Mike Epps is the latest to join the squad, according to Deadline.

Epps joins a cast that already includes: Dakota Johnson Sydney Sweeney Isabela Merced Emma Roberts Celeste O’Connor Tahar Rahim

There have not yet been any details released regarding the nature of Epps’ role.

Epps is known for his standup comedy as well as roles in films like Dolemite Is My Name, Troop Zero, The Last Black Man in San Francisco and Girls Trip .

and . He also executive produces and stars in the Netflix sitcom The Upshaws.

More on Madame Web: