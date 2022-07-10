Interview With the Cast of “Zombies 3”

Laughing Place’s very own Alex sits down with the cast of Disney's Zombies 3 and learns more about the making of the third film in the series. Zombies 3 premieres Friday, June 15th on Disney+.

What's Happening:

Alex sits down with the cast of Disney's #Zombies3 to learn more about the making of the third film in the hit musical series.

Interviewees include Milo Manheim (Zed), Meg Donnelly (Addison), Terry Hu (A-spen), Matt Cornett (A-Ian), Kyra Tantao (A-li), Chandler Kinney (Willa), Ariel Martin (Wynter), Pearce Joza (Wyatt), Kylee Russell (Eliza), and Carla Jeffery (Bree).

They chat about the difference between the previous films and this one, working with the new cast members, and what it meant for them to join the ZOMBIES family.

Don't miss the world premiere of Zombies 3 on Friday, July 15th on Disney+.

Zombies 3 Synopsis: