Interview With the Cast of “Zombies 3”

Laughing Place’s very own Alex sits down with the cast of Disney's Zombies 3 and learns more about the making of the third film in the series. Zombies 3 premieres Friday, June 15th on Disney+.

  • Alex sits down with the cast of Disney's #Zombies3 to learn more about the making of the third film in the hit musical series.
  • Interviewees include Milo Manheim (Zed), Meg Donnelly (Addison), Terry Hu (A-spen), Matt Cornett (A-Ian), Kyra Tantao (A-li), Chandler Kinney (Willa), Ariel Martin (Wynter), Pearce Joza (Wyatt), Kylee Russell (Eliza), and Carla Jeffery (Bree).
  • They chat about the difference between the previous films and this one, working with the new cast members, and what it meant for them to join the ZOMBIES family.
  • Don't miss the world premiere of Zombies 3  on Friday, July 15th on Disney+.

  • Zed anticipates an athletic scholarship while Addison gears up for Seabrook's first international cheer-off. Then suddenly, extraterrestrial beings arrive in Seabrook, provoking something other than friendly competition.