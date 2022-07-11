Cypher Solves Krakoa’s Latest Mystery in “X-Men Unlimited #42”

Marvel Unlimited’s fan-favorite anthology is back with an all-new story arc! X-MEN UNLIMITED #42 “Cypher in the Cryptolect” launched on Monday, July 4th, and now readers can check out #43 in the exclusive Infinity Comic format.

What’s Happening:

Writer Alex Paknadel teams with artist Damian Couceiro for X-MEN UNLIMITED ’s latest saga!

’s latest saga! Read the newest installment of X-MEN UNLIMITED in the Marvel Unlimited app now, and catch new chapters weekly every Monday.

Creative Team:

Writer: Alex Paknadel

Artist: Damian Couceiro

Editor: Lauren Amaro

Cypher in the Cryptolect Synopsis:

Cypher is determined to turn Krakoa into a language of the arts—but he’s going to have to put that dream on hold as he gets called in to help investigate a mysterious incident: a human has somehow entered through one of the Krakoan gates before collapsing gravely injured! And now, a mysterious force seems to be jumping from mutant host to mutant host as it burns through them. What is going on, and can Cypher solve the mystery before more mutants wind up dead?

