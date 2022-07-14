This Week’s “20/20” Gives the Latest Details on Alex Murdaugh’s Alleged Crimes

This week’s edition of ABC’s 20/20 will detail the latest shocking twist in a case that has captivated the country.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier this week, former attorney Alex Murdaugh was indicted on charges alleging he murdered his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and his 22-year-old son, Paul.
- 20/20 documents the latest developments in the murder investigation, the alleged financial crimes of Alex Murdaugh and other unusual events surrounding the family.
- The well-known South Carolina family first made headlines when Alex’s son, 19-year-old Paul Murdaugh, was involved in a boat accident that left Mallory Beach dead in 2019. The family made worldwide news again last summer when Paul and his mother, Maggie Murdaugh, were murdered and discovered by Alex.
- 20/20 reports on the string of unusual events and questions about past tragedies surrounding the family that unraveled in the public eye. These include Alex allegedly stealing insurance settlement money intended for the family of Murdaugh housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, after she fell and died while working on their property in 2018; questions about the suspicious roadside death of Stephen Smith in 2015, and how authorities re-opened the case based on information gathered during the investigation into Paul and Maggie’s murders; and Alex allegedly hiring a hitman to kill him so his other son could collect insurance money.
- The two-hour 20/20 features interviews with Renee and Philip Beach, who open up about the loss of their daughter, Mallory. It also contains footage from ABC News correspondent Eva Pilgrim’s interview with Alex’s brothers, Randy and John Marvin Murdaugh– the only Murdaugh family members to speak publicly since the murders of Paul and Maggie.
- The program features interviews with Mandy Matney, host of the popular Murdaugh Murders podcast; Sandy Smith, Smith’s mother; Stephanie Smith, Smith’s twin sister; Ginger Hadwin, Eric Harriott Jr. and Scott Harriott, siblings of Satterfield; and Brian Harriott and Michael “Tony” Satterfield, Satterfield’s sons.
- Alex is currently in jail, facing dozens of charges related to his alleged assisted suicide and alleged financial crimes.
- 20/20 airs Friday, July 15th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.