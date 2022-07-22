GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of July 25th-29th Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation. Plus this week includes GMA3’s Eat Like a Local series featuring guest chefs from around the country.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 25th-29th:

Monday, July 25 Mayor Byron Brown of Buffalo, New York Eat Like a Local: Atlanta – with chef David Rose, Kandi Burrus and Jermaine Dupri Corbin Bleu ( High School Musical ) Disney cruise surprise

Tuesday, July 26 Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) Eat Like a Local: Houston – with chef Dawn Burrell, Bun B and KTRK’s Chauncy Glover Sofia Carson ( Purple Hearts ) Donae Burston (La Fête du Rosé founder)

Wednesday, July 27 Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) Eat Like a Local: Miami – with chef Lorena Garcia, Udonis Haslem and Gloria Estefan Sarah Drew ( Amber Brown )

Thursday, July 28 Steven Dettelbach (Director, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) Malcom Gladwell ( Revisionist History ) Eat Like a Local: Philadelphia – with chef Mike Solomonov and Torrey Smith Tisha Campbell ( Uncoupled )

Friday, July 29 Adam Graham of The Village, Oklahoma (Former Mayor) San Jose Sharks manager Mike Grier Pastor Joel Osteen Eat Like a Local: New York – with Tiki Barber and chef Gina Neely Nkeki Obi-Melekwe ( Tina )



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour program co-anchored by Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.