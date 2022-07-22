“The View” Guest List: Neil Patrick Harris, Nathan Lane and More to Appear Week of July 25th

Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more.

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed their guests list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors and more.

Additionally this season, former The View co-hosts will stop by to guest co-host for Flashback Friday and commemorate their time on the show.

co-hosts will stop by to guest co-host for Flashback Friday and commemorate their time on the show. The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of July 25th-29th:

Monday, July 25 Charlamagne tha God ( Comedy Central’s Hell of a Week With Charlamagne Tha God )\ “The Ladies Get Lit”

Tuesday, July 26 – Guest Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Michael Strahan ( The $100,000 Pyramid Good Morning America ) “The Ladies Get Lit”

Wednesday, July 27 – Guest Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Neil Patrick Harris ( Uncoupled ) “The Ladies Get Lit”

Thursday, July 28 – Guest Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Nathan Lane ( Only Murders in the Building “The Ladies Get Lit”

Friday, July 29 – Guest Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Billy Porter ( Anything’s Possible ) B.J. Novak ( Vengeance ) “The Ladies Get Lit”



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.