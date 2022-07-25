Josh Cohan Promoted to Director of Podcast Programming for ABC News

ABC has announced that Josh Cohan has been promoted to director of Podcast Programming for ABC News. Liz Alesse, vice president of ABC Audio, sent the following note to staff announcing Josh Cohan's promotion.
What's Happening:
- Team – I’m thrilled to announce that Josh Cohan has been promoted to director of Podcast Programming for ABC News. In this role, he will help develop and execute the content strategy for our growing podcast business.
- Josh is already a vital member of the ABC Audio team, most recently working as manager of digital audio. In this position, he took a lead role in designing release plans and coordinating with partners inside and outside The Walt Disney Company to ensure the stellar work of our podcast creators reached the widest possible audience.
- Josh has been involved in one way or another with the launch of nearly every ABC News podcast to date. His first foray into podcasting was as part of the team that launched “10% Happier with Dan Harris” in 2016. He also helped create ABC’s flagship daily news podcast, Start Here, which won the 2022 Webby Award for Best News and Politics Podcast.
- Josh has deep roots in audio. He joined the ABC News Radio team in 2007 as an intern and has since risen through the ranks, serving as a producer and coordinating producer before transitioning to podcasting. Along the way, he produced and engineered breaking news and special event coverage from the Iowa caucuses, presidential debates and primaries, Republican and Democratic National Conventions, and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 election night headquarters.
- Josh has grown into a true student of the podcast industry. His grasp of its intricacies and unique drivers of growth in the podcast space make him a natural fit for this position. Josh will partner closely with the executive producer of podcast programming, who will lead our creative teams. We will begin a search to fill that position soon.
- I can’t wait to watch our podcast business continue to grow and see what the future holds for our award-winning and talented team.
- Please join me in congratulating Josh. -Liz