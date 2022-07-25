If you visit Disney's BoardWalk Resort, you have most likely seen BoardWalk Bakery. It was announced that later this summer it would be transformed into BoardWalk Deli instead. This location will be inspired by the deli of the Northeast region but also the savory flavors of New York and the Jersey Shore. Disney Parks Blog gave us some information about new menu items that will be available.

What's Available:

Everything Bagel Sandwich with cage-free eggs, sausage, and cheddar cheese

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich with cage-free eggs, bacon, sweet caramelized onions, and cheddar cheese

Plant-based Ciabatta Sandwich with “egg” florentine, plant-based cheese, tomato jam, and arugula

Variety of cold and hot deli sandwiches served on traditional marble rye, fluffy ciabatta or soft and springy focaccia breads . All breads are baked fresh in-house.

Italian Sub is built with layer upon layer of thinly sliced capicola, sopressata, and pepperoni with provolone, arugula, tomato, arugula pesto, and mayonnaise on fresh-baked ciabatta bread

Warm Pastrami Reuben is a classic deli staple, with generous rolls of thin-sliced warm pastrami topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand Island dressing on marble rye bread

Plant-based Veggie Crunch Muffaletta is stacked with cured and pickled root vegetables, an olive-giardiniera tapenade and plant-based cheese, served on focaccia

Roasted Chicken Sandwich with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and roasted garlic aioli served on ciabatta

Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Tomato Soup

Whole dill pickle made in-house

Sandwiches are served with a side of house-made chips, creamy coleslaw, or soup

Cannolis are filled to order in a crispy shell with a creamy blend of mascarpone cheese, ricotta, and shaved dark chocolate, with a hint of lemon zest

Blueberry Scone is made with crème fraiche and topped with pearl sugar

New Jersey Crumbcake, an imposing moist cake with a thick cinnamon-crumb topping

New York-style Half-moon Cookie topped with rich chocolate ganache and buttercream

Chocolate-dipped Cream Puff hand-piped with silky custard

Raspberry Danish layered with velvet custard, fresh raspberries, and sugar crumble

Cookies

Brownie Cheesecake

Brownies

Cookies & Cream Cupcake

50th Anniversary Celebration Cupcake

Sunkissed Fizz a bright and juicy vodka fizz that balances notes of ripe fruit and crisp citrus

Prizefighter a bold and refreshing Collins built around the classic combo of whiskey and peach