If you visit Disney's BoardWalk Resort, you have most likely seen BoardWalk Bakery. It was announced that later this summer it would be transformed into BoardWalk Deli instead. This location will be inspired by the deli of the Northeast region but also the savory flavors of New York and the Jersey Shore. Disney Parks Blog gave us some information about new menu items that will be available.
What's Available:
- Everything Bagel Sandwich with cage-free eggs, sausage, and cheddar cheese
- Bagel Breakfast Sandwich with cage-free eggs, bacon, sweet caramelized onions, and cheddar cheese
- Plant-based Ciabatta Sandwich with “egg” florentine, plant-based cheese, tomato jam, and arugula
- Variety of cold and hot deli sandwiches served on traditional marble rye, fluffy ciabatta or soft and springy focaccia breads. All breads are baked fresh in-house.
- Italian Sub is built with layer upon layer of thinly sliced capicola, sopressata, and pepperoni with provolone, arugula, tomato, arugula pesto, and mayonnaise on fresh-baked ciabatta bread
- Warm Pastrami Reuben is a classic deli staple, with generous rolls of thin-sliced warm pastrami topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand Island dressing on marble rye bread
- Plant-based Veggie Crunch Muffaletta is stacked with cured and pickled root vegetables, an olive-giardiniera tapenade and plant-based cheese, served on focaccia
- Roasted Chicken Sandwich with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and roasted garlic aioli served on ciabatta
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Tomato Soup
- Whole dill pickle made in-house
- Sandwiches are served with a side of house-made chips, creamy coleslaw, or soup
- Cannolis are filled to order in a crispy shell with a creamy blend of mascarpone cheese, ricotta, and shaved dark chocolate, with a hint of lemon zest
- Blueberry Scone is made with crème fraiche and topped with pearl sugar
- New Jersey Crumbcake, an imposing moist cake with a thick cinnamon-crumb topping
- New York-style Half-moon Cookie topped with rich chocolate ganache and buttercream
- Chocolate-dipped Cream Puff hand-piped with silky custard
- Raspberry Danish layered with velvet custard, fresh raspberries, and sugar crumble
- Cookies
- Brownie Cheesecake
- Brownies
- Cookies & Cream Cupcake
- 50th Anniversary Celebration Cupcake
- Sunkissed Fizz a bright and juicy vodka fizz that balances notes of ripe fruit and crisp citrus
- Prizefighter a bold and refreshing Collins built around the classic combo of whiskey and peach
