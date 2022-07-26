ESPN is offering NFL fans five hours dedicated to training camp coverage on July 30th.

What's Happening:

ESPN will offer NFL fans five hours of dedicated training camp coverage during Back Together Saturday Presented by Wilson on July 30, as teams participate in practice with crowds in attendance. NFL Live will air two special editions, with a three-hour morning show on ESPN at 9 a.m. and then a two hour afternoon program on ABC

by Wilson on July 30, as teams participate in practice with crowds in attendance. NFL Live will air two special editions, with a three-hour morning show on ESPN at 9 a.m. and then a two hour afternoon program on Back Together Saturday coverage will be amplified on additional ESPN platforms and surrounding programming, including on SportsCenter, which airs immediately before (7-9 a.m.) and then once again in the evening on ESPN (10 p.m. – midnight). This is the second consecutive year ESPN produced coverage around NFL’s signature training camp event. NFL Network will also have coverage throughout the day.

Host of Voices, Reporters Bring Fans ‘Back Together Saturday’ Coverage:

Laura Rutledge will anchor all five hours of coverage, with Marcus Spears, Tim Hasselbeck, Adam Schefter, and Field Yates joining her in Bristol throughout the day. Dan Orlovsky will be with them for the morning show.

Other on Location ESPN Reporters:

Jeff Darlington with the Dolphins

Jeremy Fowler with the Bills

Dan Graziano with the Bears

Kimberley A. Martin with the Browns

Dianna Russini with the Jets

Ed Werder with the Cowboys

ESPN’s NFL Nation will have a reporter at every training camp and will have comprehensive news and analysis of all 32 teams.

Additional Programming Coming in August: