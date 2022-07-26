ESPN is offering NFL fans five hours dedicated to training camp coverage on July 30th.
What's Happening:
- ESPN will offer NFL fans five hours of dedicated training camp coverage during Back Together Saturday Presented by Wilson on July 30, as teams participate in practice with crowds in attendance. NFL Live will air two special editions, with a three-hour morning show on ESPN at 9 a.m. and then a two hour afternoon program on ABC at 1-3 p.m. Fans can expect live look-ins at team practices and drills, multiple previews, reports from camps and more.
- Back Together Saturday coverage will be amplified on additional ESPN platforms and surrounding programming, including on SportsCenter, which airs immediately before (7-9 a.m.) and then once again in the evening on ESPN (10 p.m. – midnight). This is the second consecutive year ESPN produced coverage around NFL’s signature training camp event. NFL Network will also have coverage throughout the day.
Host of Voices, Reporters Bring Fans ‘Back Together Saturday’ Coverage:
- Laura Rutledge will anchor all five hours of coverage, with Marcus Spears, Tim Hasselbeck, Adam Schefter, and Field Yates joining her in Bristol throughout the day. Dan Orlovsky will be with them for the morning show.
Other on Location ESPN Reporters:
- Jeff Darlington with the Dolphins
- Jeremy Fowler with the Bills
- Dan Graziano with the Bears
- Kimberley A. Martin with the Browns
- Dianna Russini with the Jets
- Ed Werder with the Cowboys
- ESPN’s NFL Nation will have a reporter at every training camp and will have comprehensive news and analysis of all 32 teams.
Additional Programming Coming in August:
- ESPN’s Back Together Saturday serves as a launch to the network’s NFL coverage throughout August, ramping up to the 2022 NFL Season kicking off. In addition to day-to-day news, information, and previews across studio shows, additional highlights include:
- ESPN’s Fantasy Focus Football returns to its daily weekday cadence starting on Monday, Aug. 1.
- The 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 6 (Noon – 2:30 p.m.)
- ESPN’s Fantasy Football Marathon returns Monday, Aug. 15, into Tuesday, Aug. 16.
- ESPN’s preseason games: Chicago at Seattle on Thursday, Aug. 18, and Atlanta at New York Jets on Monday, Aug. 22. Both games begin at 8 p.m.