New “Prey” Featurette Looks at the Predator’s First Time on Earth

Hulu has shared a new featurette for their upcoming original film Prey, a prequel to the nightmarish Predator film franchise.
- The featurette, titled “First Time on Earth,” looks at the iconic sci-fi creatures first time visiting the planet as it searches out a worthy opponent.
- We get to hear from the cast and creators of the film as they talk about just how horrifying this creature truly is.
- The featurette ultimately leaves us with the question of who is the predator and who is the prey.
- You can check out the full featurette in the video below:
About Prey:
- Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.
- Check out Mack’s review of the new Hulu original film here.