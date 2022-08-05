GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of August 8th-12th Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 8th-12th:

Monday, August 8 Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) Kaitlin Mulhere (Money Education editor) Maitreyi Ramakrishnan ( Never Have I Ever )

Tuesday, August 9 Mayor Sylvester Turner (Houston, Texas) Michael W. Twitty ( Koshersoul ) Eli Golden ( 13: The Musical )

Wednesday, August 10 Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) Chanté Adams ( A League of Their Own ) GMA3 exclusive: Landis Sims (Challenged Athletes Foundation ambassador) and Rosalie Parker (quadruple amputee) Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Thursday, August 11 Zachary Levi ( Radical Love ) Patina Miller ( Power Book III ) GMA3 spotlight: Arlyne Frankel, 85-year-old and recent college grad

Friday, August 12 Ed Gainey (Mayor of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) Remi Bader (TikTok star) Sangita Iyer Performance by rapper Megan Thee Stallion



