“Live with Kelly and Ryan” Guest List: Julia Stiles, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and More to Appear Week of August 8th

Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of August 8th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC's nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of August 8th-12th:

Monday, August 8 – Guest Co-Host Katie Lowes William Jackson Harper ( The Resort ) Monica Mangin: “Back 2 Back Bargains” Steve Patterson (Virtual tour of The Edge lookout in Hudson Yards, New York)

Tuesday, August 9 – Guest Co-Host Katie Lowes Julia Stiles ( Orphan: First Kill ) Danielle Brooks ( Instant Dream Home) Monica Mangin: “Back 2 Back Bargains” Steve Patterson (Walk on the famous New York City High Line)

Wednesday, August 10 – Guest Co-Host Lisa Rinna Michaela Jaé Rodriguez ( Loot ) Gugu Mbatha-Raw ( Surface ) Steve Patterson (Virtual tour of the Museum of Ice Cream)

Thursday, August 11 – Guest Co-Host Caroline Rhea Maya Hawke ( Stranger Things ) Dr. Gail Saltz (How best to tackle summer phobias) Performance by Ben Rector (“Dream On”)

Friday, August 12 – Guest Co-Host Ali Wentworth Zazie Beetz ( Atlanta ) Dr. Wendy Bazilian (Best summer fruits and veggies)



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.