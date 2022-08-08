“Grease” Star Olivia Newton-John Passes Away at 73

Grease star and singer of “Physical,” Olivia Newton-John has passed away at the age of 73 after a battle with breast cancer.
- According to a post on the actor and singer’s Facebook page, she passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.
- Her fight against cancer will continue through the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.
- In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org).
- In addition to Newton-John’s iconic role in Grease, she starred in Disney’s A Mom for Christmas.
- Her hit song “Physical” also made its way to ABC’s Glee.
- She also covered Disney’s “When You Wish Upon a Star.”
- Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.