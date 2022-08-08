“Grease” Star Olivia Newton-John Passes Away at 73

Grease star and singer of “Physical,” Olivia Newton-John has passed away at the age of 73 after a battle with breast cancer.

According to a post on the actor and singer’s Facebook

Her fight against cancer will continue through the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund ( ONJFoundationFund.org

In addition to Newton-John’s iconic role in Grease , she starred in Disney’s A Mom for Christmas .

, she starred in Disney’s . Her hit song “Physical” also made its way to ABC Glee.

She also covered Disney’s “When You Wish Upon a Star.”