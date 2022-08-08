Halloween 2022: shopDisney’s Halloween Shop Opens with Spirited Apparel, Costumes, Collectibles and More

Well folks, we can’t put a stop to it now, it’s officially time to start planning for a kooky, spooky, and fantastic Halloween! shopDisney has opened their Halloween Shop and as always, they have everything fans need for trick-or-treat costumes, home decor, and entertaining the Disney way.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The Halloween Shop is open! Guests visiting shopDisney from now through October 31st (at least) can browse a wide selection of character costumes for the whole family; delightfully dark home decor: and even some appalling (in a good way) apparel!

Whether you’re looking to bring some not-so-scary spooks to the soiree or just want to plan the perfect group costume (hello Sanderson Sisters!) for you and your friends, you’ll find plenty of devilish inspiration all in one place.

There are several returning favorite franchises featured in this year’s lineup including: Toy Story Hocus Pocus The Book of Boba Fett The Nightmare Before Christmas Haunted Mansion Mickey and Friends



The fan favorite movies and shows are boldly displayed on a variety of products such as: Collectible Pins Spirit Jerseys Ear Headbands Costumes and Accessories Incense Holders Plush Hats Hoodies and T-Shirts



With so many options available you’re sure to find something that you love! We’ve gathered a handful of our favorites below, but if that’s not enough, we have much more merchandise featured under our Halloween 2022 tag .

Ear Headbands

Heading to the parks this fall? Why not top off your incredible look with an Ear Headband that Jack and Sally would adore?!

Sally Faux Leather Ear Headband for Adults – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Jack Skellington Faux Leather Ear Headband for Adults – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Apparel

Before we dress up in our costumes, there’s 2+ months worth of counting down that has to be done! Consider this your approval to start flaunting your deliciously delightful Halloween fashion sense with Spirit Jerseys, hoodies and other fun accessories.

Mickey Mouse Halloween Tie-Dye Spirit Jersey for Kids – Walt Disney World

Marvel's Avengers Halloween Pumpkin Hoodie for Kids

Hitchhiking Ghosts T-Shirt for Kids – The Haunted Mansion

Jack Skellington Knitted Fold-Over Gloves for Adults – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Oogie Boogie Baseball Cap for Adults – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Costumes

From group costumes for the whole family to stylish designs that speak to your child’s current obsession—looking at you Maribel!—you can find the perfect look for your crew right on shopDisney.

Boba Fett Costume for Kids– Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

Sarah Sanderson Wig by Disguise – Hocus Pocus

Mirabel Madrigal Costume Accessory Set for Kids – Encanto

Peter Pan Costume for Adults by Disguise

Rex Inflatable Costume for Kids by Disguise – Toy Story

Woody Pet Costume by Rubies – Toy Story

Around the Home

Whether you’re entertaining happy haunts or just adding little touches to make you smile, you can bring the spirit of the season to every room in your home!

Halloween Kitchen Towel

Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Happy Halloween'' Wreath

Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck Halloween Door Mat

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Hand Soap Dispenser

Plush

Who wouldn’t want to cuddle with a skeleton or rag doll? With the right Jack and Sally plush pals, your movie nights, nap times or lounging sessions don’t have to turn into a nightmare!

Jack Skellington Plush – The Nightmare Before Christmas – Medium 28''

Sally Cuddleez Plush – Large 24'' – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Pins

Pin collectors have a lot to look forward to this year in terms of adorable and colorful styles and Disney does not disappoint with their 2022 lineup.

Donald Duck Halloween 2022 Pin Set – 2-Pc.

Star Wars Droid Pin Set – 4-Pc. – Limited Release

Oogie Boogie and Friends Pin – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

Jack Skellington and Zero Pin – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

The countdown to Halloween is on! Join us each day for seriously spooky and frighteningly fun news, reviews, merchandise and so much more.