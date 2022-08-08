“Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker” Coming This November

Greg Pak is teaming up with artist Manuel Garcia for a new Planet Hulk saga, coming November 30th.

In 2006, writer Greg Pak along with artists Carlo Pagulayan and Aaron Lopresti crafted Planet Hulk , one of the most iconic stories to ever grace the pages of Incredible Hulk , and this November, Pak will return to this storyline in Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker! This five-issue limited series will take place a thousand years into the future and present a shocking expansion and culmination of the mythos of Sakaar. Pak will be joined by visionary Devil’s Reign artist Manuel Garcia.

told the rousing story of Hulk’s time on the alien planet Sakaar after being exiled from Earth by the Illuminati. The epic story arc had a defining impact on Hulk that’s still felt today and went on to inspire spinoffs and media adaptations. Now, the saga continues… A thousand years from now on the planet Sakaar, a young woman with green skin searches for the legendary Green Scar to help save her brother from a group of apocalyptic cultists. But which Hulk will she find? And after all these years, is he truly the Sakaarson, who will save us all — or the Worldbreaker, who will destroy us?

