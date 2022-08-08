Recap of the “Kingdom Hearts” 20th Anniversary Celebration

We're celebrating 20 years of Kingdom Hearts, and there was a special event that happened in Japan.

What’s Happening:

Experience the Kingdom Hearts 20th anniversary event from Japan in the comfort of your own home.

20th anniversary event from Japan in the comfort of your own home. The video below includes snippets of music from the series performed by a live orchestra.

There are developer interviews with Tetsuya Nomura and Ichiro Hazama, a message from Hikaru Utada, and the release date of the upcoming final chapter of Kingdom Hearts Dark Road.

About Kingdom Hearts: