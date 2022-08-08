Recap of the “Kingdom Hearts” 20th Anniversary Celebration

We're celebrating 20 years of Kingdom Hearts, and there was a special event that happened in Japan.
What’s Happening:
- Experience the Kingdom Hearts 20th anniversary event from Japan in the comfort of your own home.
- The video below includes snippets of music from the series performed by a live orchestra.
- There are developer interviews with Tetsuya Nomura and Ichiro Hazama, a message from Hikaru Utada, and the release date of the upcoming final chapter of Kingdom Hearts Dark Road.
About Kingdom Hearts:
- Kingdom Hearts is a series of action role-playing games developed and published by Square Enix.
- It is a collaboration between Square Enix and The Walt Disney Company and is under the leadership of Tetsuya Nomura, a longtime Square Enix employee.