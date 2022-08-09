If you are a Muppets fan, you may want to be a part of this. There's currently a GoFundMe to help restore the Studebaker from The Muppet Movie. They are looking to raise $175,000.
What’s Happening:
- The Studebaker National Museum is home to the iconic 1951 Studebaker Commander driven by Fozzie Bear and Kermit the Frog in the 1979 film The Muppet Movie. After filming ended, the Studebaker spent years on the Warner Brothers backlot; eventually, the car was gifted by the Studebaker Drivers Club Orange Empire Chapter to the Museum in its current condition. The Museum is seeking funding to undertake an intensive restoration of the vehicle, which will bring back the psychedelic paint scheme fondly remembered by millions across the globe. Supporting this project will allow the car to delight and educate generations to come.
- Besides restoring the eye-catching design, the car will be restored to operable condition and the special effects modifications, necessary to show the Muppets driving the car, will be preserved.
- By restoring the car, we will not only be able to preserve a valuable piece of movie history, but also engage visitors in the complex mechanical systems and effects that often go into some of their favorite films. The story of the car will appeal to young and old alike. In addition, having an eye-catching operable vehicle will allow us to loan out the vehicle for other museum exhibitions and car shows.
- The Museum for many years has had a donation box next to the car, and those funds remain in the restricted fund to aid in the restoration effort—we need your help to supercharge this effort and make this project a reality. Donations will be recognized commensurate with the level of donation in a display next to the vehicle. Donate what you can and follow us on social media for all of the updates along the way.
- In the event that the fundraiser is a success, the restoration process will be a long one and will take about two years. This process will be documented on social media to help you see the craftsmanship that goes into restoring an iconic piece of cinematic history. In the unfortunate event that this donation campaign does not reach its goal, the money raised will be put into the restricted Muppet Car Restoration fund until sufficient funds have been raised to complete this project.
- Help us move right along to achieve our fundraising goal and get Kermit and Fozzie’s ride back on the road.
- If you would like to donate, click the link here.