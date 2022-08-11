Returning Cast Members Confirmed for Season 11 of “American Horror Story”

Entertainment Weekly has revealed that series veterans Zachary Quinto, Patti LuPone, Billie Lourd, and Isaac Powell are returning for the 11th season of FX’s American Horror Story.

In addition to the return of those longtime cast members, franchise newcomers Sandra Bernhard, Joe Mantello, and Charlie Carver have been cast.

The news was officially reported following filming taking place in New York City.

Powell and Carver were spotted sharing a kiss on a sidewalk in character, while Bernhard was filmed walking out of a psychic parlor. Lourd had also been seen heading to set in the city with Carver.

Quinto last appeared back in season 2, which aired on FX in 2013.

LuPone had a notable role as a god-fearing, overprotective mother in the Coven season.

season. Lourd has been a frequent player on various seasons, including the American Horror Stories anthology spin-off.

anthology spin-off. Powell, meanwhile, is one of the newer additions, having shown up in the alien story line of season 10's Double Feature .

. It was previously announced American Horror Story will premiere this fall on FX.

